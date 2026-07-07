State AGs Stand Against Trump's Proposed International Tariffs

Twenty-two Democratic state attorneys general oppose the Trump administration's proposed tariffs on 59 countries and the EU, arguing it unlawfully aims to replace invalidated tariffs. They urge the USTR to collaborate internationally to combat forced labor, noting the tariffs cover 99.4% of U.S. imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Group Of Democratic State Attorneys General On Monday Opposed The Trump Administrations Proposed Tariffs Of Up To On Countries And The European Union Over Allegations They Failed To Curb Trade In Goods Made With Forced Labor California Attorney General Rob Bonta And Others Called The Tariffs Unlawful | Updated: 07-07-2026 04:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 04:12 IST
State AGs Stand Against Trump's Proposed International Tariffs
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In a united front, 22 Democratic state attorneys general on Monday expressed strong opposition to the Trump administration's latest tariff proposal. The proposed tariffs, reaching up to 12.5%, target 59 countries and the European Union over unmet commitments to curb forced labor in international trade.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and fellow attorneys from states such as Arizona, Michigan, and Virginia criticized the tariffs as unlawful, predicting they would exacerbate economic strain. Highlighting the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of prior tariffs, the AGs labeled the move a pretext for reinstating invalidated measures.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office, set to commence public hearings, declined to comment on the AGs' concerns. Critics claim the tariffs lack evidence linking them to forced labor reduction, underscoring their alleged purpose to enforce sweeping import levies.

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