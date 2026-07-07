Ukraine's Urgent Plea: Air-Defense Crisis Amid Rising Conflict

In a devastating development, Russia targeted Kyiv and its surrounding area with a missile and drone assault, claiming at least 28 lives, officials reported. This attack has highlighted Ukraine's mounting vulnerability due to a dire shortage of U.S.-made air-defense interceptors. Rescuers worked through the rubble of a Kyiv high-rise destroyed by the onslaught.

The attack occurs ahead of a forthcoming NATO summit, where U.S. President Donald Trump is set to discuss peace strategies with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Meanwhile, Ukrainian air force data revealed that none of the 23 ballistic missiles launched by Russia were intercepted, shedding light on the critical depletion of Ukraine's Patriot missiles.

As the conflict intensifies, Ukraine continues to press for international support in strengthening its defense capabilities, especially seeking U.S. licenses to manufacture the much-needed Patriot systems domestically. The aftermath of Monday's attack has left areas like Vyshneve and Kyiv's outskirts ravaged, with search operations ongoing amidst the debris.