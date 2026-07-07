Thiago Almada's River Plate Move: A New Chapter in Argentine Football

Argentina forward Thiago Almada is making a significant career move from Atletico Madrid to join River Plate, insiders at the Argentine club confirmed on Monday.

A source within the team's management, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that an agreement has been reached and will be formally announced after the World Cup concludes. The 25-year-old World Cup winner from the 2022 tournament, currently playing in the U.S. World Cup, is set to return to Argentine football due to the limited playtime he faced in Spain.

With a transfer price of roughly $20 million for half of his registration rights, Almada's switch to River Plate marks a strategic return to his roots. This move comes after having played for clubs like Velez Sarsfield, Atlanta United, Botafogo, Olympique Lyonnais, and Atletico. Last season, Almada appeared in 40 competitive matches and scored four goals.