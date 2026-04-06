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Nuh Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud with Arrests

Police in Nuh have arrested three individuals for allegedly creating fake social media profiles to commit cyber fraud. The suspects, identified as Mursaleem, Javed, and Yusuf, were found with fake SIM cards and mobile phones. The arrests are part of an ongoing campaign against cybercrime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:38 IST
Nuh Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud with Arrests
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In a concerted effort to tackle cybercrime, Nuh Police have successfully apprehended three suspects involved in fabricating social media profiles for fraudulent activities, officials confirmed on Monday.

The suspects, Mursaleem and Javed from Nuh, along with Yusuf from Palwal, were caught with five counterfeit SIM cards and three mobile phones on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar stated that the arrests are part of a continuous campaign targeting cybercriminals, led by teams from the Crime Branch and Cyber Police Station, Nuh. "Our campaign against cyber criminals is ongoing," Kumar reiterated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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