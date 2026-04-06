Nuh Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud with Arrests

In a concerted effort to tackle cybercrime, Nuh Police have successfully apprehended three suspects involved in fabricating social media profiles for fraudulent activities, officials confirmed on Monday.

The suspects, Mursaleem and Javed from Nuh, along with Yusuf from Palwal, were caught with five counterfeit SIM cards and three mobile phones on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar stated that the arrests are part of a continuous campaign targeting cybercriminals, led by teams from the Crime Branch and Cyber Police Station, Nuh. "Our campaign against cyber criminals is ongoing," Kumar reiterated.

(With inputs from agencies.)