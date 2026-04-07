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Remarkable Journey: Sanderling's 7,400 km Flight from Australia to Narcondam

A Sanderling, tagged in South Australia, flew over 7,400 km to Narcondam Island in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago. The bird's journey highlights migratory paths along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, marking the first recorded re-sighting on Narcondam. The bird was spotted and photographed by a police sub-inspector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-04-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 10:05 IST
Remarkable Journey: Sanderling's 7,400 km Flight from Australia to Narcondam
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable journey was documented when a Sanderling shorebird, tagged in South Australia, was spotted on the remote Narcondam Island in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, an ornithologist reported on Tuesday.

The shorebird, photographed by G Thikanna, an assistant sub-inspector with the Andaman Police, had traveled 7,472 km from its tagging site. This sighting underscores the extraordinary migratory patterns along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway.

Narcondam Island, situated 140 nautical miles from Port Blair, is noted for its biodiversity, including the endemic Narcondam Hornbill. This discovery emphasizes the significance of migratory routes spanning 37 countries from the Arctic through Asia to Australia and New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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