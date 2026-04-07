Safety Concerns Post Actor's Tragic Death Halt Kolkata Shoots
Film and television productions in Kolkata stopped as actors demanded better safety, following the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee during an outdoor shoot. The West Bengal Motion Picture Artistes' Forum seeks a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for safety, emphasizing the necessity in meetings with relevant industry stakeholders.
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Production activities in Kolkata's film industry faced a halt as actors initiated a cease-work protest, urging for enhanced safety protocols on set. This action followed the tragic drowning of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee during a shoot.
The West Bengal Motion Picture Artistes' Forum is demanding the creation and implementation of a Standard Operating Procedure to protect all personnel involved in film and television productions. This follows meetings with stakeholders, including production houses and the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association.
Actors, directors, and technicians underscore the need for immediate reforms, acknowledging short-term financial losses for long-term safety. FIRs have been lodged against the negligent shooting practices that led to Banerjee's death, increasing pressure on the industry to address safety gaps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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