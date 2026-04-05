Rahul Gandhi Aligns Congress with Zubeen Garg's Unifying Philosophy
Rahul Gandhi, during an election rally in Assam, praised musician Zubeen Garg for his work in uniting Assam. He aligned the Congress philosophy with Garg's ideals, contrasting it with Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership, who he accused of corruption. Gandhi promised legal action against Sarma post-election.
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In a resounding speech at an election rally in Assam's Biswanath district, Rahul Gandhi hailed the renowned Assamese musician, Zubeen Garg, for his lifelong commitment to unity. The Congress leader expressed that his party shares this philosophy of spreading love and countering hatred.
He did not shy away from confronting the current leadership directly, calling Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the 'most corrupt CM' in India, and pledged that action would be pursued against him upon Congress assuming control.
Gandhi accused the BJP government, led by Sarma, of fostering animosity among communities. He urged Sarma to continue speaking, promising that Congress will seek legal retribution post-election, regardless of any forgiveness Sarma might solicit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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