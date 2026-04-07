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Kanye West’s Entry Denied: Wireless Festival Cancelled

The UK's Wireless music festival has been cancelled after U.S. rapper Kanye West was denied entry into the country by the government’s interior minister. Festival Republic, the festival's organiser, announced the cancellation on Tuesday, confirming refunds will be provided to ticket buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:54 IST
Kanye West’s Entry Denied: Wireless Festival Cancelled
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  • United Kingdom

The UK's Wireless music festival has faced an abrupt cancellation following the denial of entry for U.S. rapper Kanye West. The festival's organizer, Festival Republic, announced the decision on Tuesday.

The country's interior minister blocked West's entry, which led to the sudden change in plans. Festival Republic confirmed that all ticket holders will receive refunds.

The cancellation has caused disappointment among fans, as Wireless Festival is one of Britain's most anticipated events. This development underscores the complexities artists face in international travel and entry requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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