Indian-Origin Ex-Cop's Involvement in UK 'Crash for Cash' Scam Exposed

Kuldip Singh, a former officer with the UK Metropolitan Police, has conceded his role in a 'crash for cash' operation. The scheme involved staging car accidents to claim false insurance compensations.

Singh's involvement in the scam began while he was still in service. Joining a group to orchestrate premeditated vehicle collisions, they successfully deceitfully extracted insurance payouts worth thousands of pounds.

The repercussions of this betrayal extend beyond defrauding insurance companies; they damage the integrity of the legal system, with Singh's actions exemplifying a grave breach of trust. His sentencing is due in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)