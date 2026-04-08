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Indian-Origin Ex-Cop's Involvement in UK 'Crash for Cash' Scam Exposed

Kuldip Singh, an Indian-origin former UK police officer, has admitted to facilitating fraudulent claims by orchestrating deliberate car crashes. Involved with a group in elaborate 'cash for crash' schemes, Singh exploited his position for financial gain, leading to significant economic harm and a breach of public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:29 IST
Indian-Origin Ex-Cop's Involvement in UK 'Crash for Cash' Scam Exposed
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kuldip Singh, a former officer with the UK Metropolitan Police, has conceded his role in a 'crash for cash' operation. The scheme involved staging car accidents to claim false insurance compensations.

Singh's involvement in the scam began while he was still in service. Joining a group to orchestrate premeditated vehicle collisions, they successfully deceitfully extracted insurance payouts worth thousands of pounds.

The repercussions of this betrayal extend beyond defrauding insurance companies; they damage the integrity of the legal system, with Singh's actions exemplifying a grave breach of trust. His sentencing is due in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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