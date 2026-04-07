2,800 Sikh Pilgrims Granted Visas for Baisakhi Celebrations in Pakistan

Pakistan has extended a warm invitation to Sikh pilgrims from India by issuing more than 2,800 visas for the Baisakhi festivities. This significant religious and cultural event is scheduled to take place in Punjab province from April 10 to 14.

According to Evacuee Trust Property Board spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin, the Sikh visitors will enter via the Wagah border, with the main celebration occurring on April 14 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, located approximately 400 kilometers from Lahore. During their stay, pilgrims will also visit sacred sites like Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib.

The Punjab Home Department, alongside ETPB, has convened a high-level review meeting to ensure impeccable security and hospitality measures. Preparations include air-conditioned accommodations, quality bedding, and clean facilities. ETPB Additional Secretary Shrines Nasir Mushtaq assured that foolproof security will be provided at all religious sites.