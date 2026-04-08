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Navigating the Rise of 'Slopaganda': The New Age of AI-Driven Propaganda

Slopaganda, a term coined for AI-generated propaganda, is increasingly used to manipulate beliefs and emotions. This phenomenon, blending AI with propagandistic content, dilutes the epistemic environment and erodes public trust. Interventions at individual, industrial, and regulatory levels are necessary to address its impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tilburg | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:16 IST
Navigating the Rise of 'Slopaganda': The New Age of AI-Driven Propaganda
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  • Netherlands

In recent months, the world's media landscape has been infiltrated by a new and potent form of propaganda known as 'slopaganda.' This term describes AI-generated content that skillfully blends fiction and reality to sway public opinion and manipulate emotions for political ends.

The phenomenon has intensified with the help of advanced AI tools, which produce imagery, videos, and text designed to bypass mental defenses. Delivered through both traditional and digital platforms, slopaganda thrives on emotional appeal, often sowing doubt and mistrust among the public.

Experts advocate for digital literacy, regulatory intervention, and industry accountability to confront the slopaganda challenge. By understanding and addressing the issue, society may prevent a further erosion of shared truths and public trust in credible information sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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