Global Wave: Nations Move to Ban Social Media for Kids
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to announce a ban on social media access for children under 15. Other countries like Slovenia, Britain, Austria, and Spain are considering similar actions following Australia's precedent, which was the first to block access for those under 16.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:23 IST
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece is set to introduce a significant measure: banning social media access for those under 15, according to government sources.
This move aligns with actions being considered by Slovenia, Britain, Austria, and Spain following Australia's groundbreaking decision to block social media for children under 16.
These developments mark a growing global trend towards regulating digital consumption among minors to ensure their safety and well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)