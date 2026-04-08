Global Wave: Nations Move to Ban Social Media for Kids

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece is set to introduce a significant measure: banning social media access for those under 15, according to government sources.

This move aligns with actions being considered by Slovenia, Britain, Austria, and Spain following Australia's groundbreaking decision to block social media for children under 16.

These developments mark a growing global trend towards regulating digital consumption among minors to ensure their safety and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)