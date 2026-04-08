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Route 66: A Century of American Dreams and Journeys

Route 66, now celebrating its 100th anniversary, remains an emblem of American culture and a symbol of hope and freedom. This iconic highway has connected the heartlands and coasts, offering stories of migration, adventure, and nostalgia while leaving marks of economic significance and cultural challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albuquerque | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:44 IST
Route 66: A Century of American Dreams and Journeys
  • Country:
  • United States

Route 66, an iconic symbol of American travel, is celebrating its centennial this year. Known for its cultural significance and historical allure, the road continues to draw travelers from around the world despite losing its official status as a main highway decades ago.

Promoted as the 'Mother Road' by John Steinbeck, Route 66 has witnessed waves of migration and prosperity. It served as a beacon of hope during the Great Depression and facilitated troop and worker movement during World War II. Prosperity surged during the post-war era as families took to the road in search of adventure and freedom.

The road is also marked by stories of division, particularly for Native American tribes affected by its construction and Black travelers during segregation. Today, efforts continue to preserve Route 66's legacy, offering tourists a nostalgic journey through America's cultural heartland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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