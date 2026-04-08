Rajinikanth Urges Fans to Prioritize Safety Over Stardom

In a candid observation, superstar Rajinikanth cautioned fans against putting themselves in harm's way while chasing after idol Vijay during political campaigns. Speaking at Chennai airport, Rajinikanth highlighted the dangers fans face and stressed the importance of focusing on education and health rather than risking lives.

Recalling the tragic incident in Karur, where a stampede at a Vijay rally resulted in 41 deaths, Rajinikanth urged young fans to exercise prudence. "If they get hurt, the hardship is theirs alone," he stated, underscoring the importance of prioritizing personal safety over fan fervor.

Addressing the dangers of substance abuse, Rajinikanth issued a strong warning against addiction, encouraging the youth to avoid harmful influences. Alongside safety messages, Rajinikanth also shared updates about his upcoming film projects, hinting at ongoing collaborations with other film veterans.

(With inputs from agencies.)