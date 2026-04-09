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Zubeen Garg: A Family's Resolve Amidst Assam Elections

Zubeen Garg's family participated in the Assam Assembly polls, advocating for timely justice in his death. His wife, Garima, despite being unwell, voted and emphasized justice's prompt delivery. Zubeen died during a festival in Singapore, and an investigation into his passing is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:58 IST
Zubeen Garg: A Family's Resolve Amidst Assam Elections
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In Guwahati's Dispur constituency, the family of late musician Zubeen Garg took part in the Assam Assembly polls, with a focus on ensuring a government that delivers quick justice for his tragic death.

Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen's wife, cast her vote despite recent hospitalization. She stressed the importance of voting and expressed hope for a swift resolution in her husband's case.

Zubeen died last September while in Singapore. The Assam Police's CID has investigated and a charge-sheet has been filed, with a fast-track court hearing the case.

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