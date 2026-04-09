Zubeen Garg: A Family's Resolve Amidst Assam Elections

In Guwahati's Dispur constituency, the family of late musician Zubeen Garg took part in the Assam Assembly polls, with a focus on ensuring a government that delivers quick justice for his tragic death.

Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen's wife, cast her vote despite recent hospitalization. She stressed the importance of voting and expressed hope for a swift resolution in her husband's case.

Zubeen died last September while in Singapore. The Assam Police's CID has investigated and a charge-sheet has been filed, with a fast-track court hearing the case.