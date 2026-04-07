Assam Police Pursue Congress Leader Amid Political Tussle
An Assam Police team questioned Congress leader Pawan Khera in Delhi regarding allegations involving Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family. The case revolves around claims about Sarma's wife's overseas assets, which Sarma deems baseless and politically motivated, linked to a controversial Pakistani social media source.
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An Assam Police team visited Congress leader Pawan Khera's Delhi residence on Tuesday, following a case concerning accusations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family. According to official sources, the police team informed Delhi Police upon arrival, with local officers providing assistance throughout the proceedings.
This development is part of an ongoing political skirmish, triggered when Sarma accused the Congress party of using false information from a Pakistani social media account to accuse his wife of possessing multiple passports and overseas assets.
Sarma has denounced these claims, labeling them as attempts to sway the Assam election outcome and asserting that the actions amount to a punishable offense. Khera's recent requests for clarification on the alleged foreign assets prompted the recent police inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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