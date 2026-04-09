Fracas at Thane Police Station: ASI Assaulted
A police case has been filed against four individuals, including a woman, for allegedly assaulting an assistant sub-inspector at Shantinagar police station in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The altercation, involving Saeed Khan and Simran, led to the officer being injured and a first information report being registered.
- Country:
- India
An incident at Shantinagar police station in Thane district, Maharashtra, has led to the registration of a case against four people, including a woman. The confrontation occurred on April 6 at 7:30 pm when ASI Arun Ganpat Gholap was on duty.
Saeed Khan and a woman, Simran, entered the police station for a case matter. A ruckus ensued when Khan allegedly hit his head on a pillar, according to police officials.
As ASI Gholap attempted to control the situation, Simran allegedly bit his left hand, inflicting injuries and hindering his official duties. The incident resulted in an FIR against Khan, Simran, and two others present: Jabbo Sayeed Khan and Mousim Sayeed Khan. An investigation is ongoing.
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- Thane
- Bhiwandi
- assault
- case
- Shantinagar
- investigation
- incident
- legal
- altercation
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