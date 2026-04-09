Goutam Ghose: Reviving Kolkata's Colonial Legacy

The Bengal, a prominent socio-cultural organization, recently held a felicitation event in Kolkata at The Taj Bengal to honor Goutam Ghose, its Working President and esteemed filmmaker, on his new appointment as Sheriff of Kolkata.

During the event, attended by cultural and business leaders along with Consul Generals from the USA, Germany, and Australia, Mr. Ghose divulged his plans to rejuvenate the city's neglected colonial history.

He aims to restore vital archival documents in the Sheriff's office with support from expert conservators and the Calcutta High Court's archive committee.