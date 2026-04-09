Modi Targets TMC's Industrial Decay, Offers Six-Point Guarantee for Bengal's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharpened the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign in West Bengal, focusing on industrial decline and infiltration as critical issues. Modi offered a 'six-point guarantee' to counter the alleged misdeeds of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking at three rallies, including industrial hubs and tribal areas, Modi claimed the TMC's 'sins were overflowing,' advocating for a 'Trinamool-free' Bengal. He emphasized the need for a government built on trust to attract investments, pledging accountability and transparency in governance under BJP rule.

Modi accused the TMC of allowing 'mafia Raj' in Bengal, promising to address illegal mining and syndicate issues. He rebutted Banerjee's criticism regarding fish production allegations, asserting that the BJP would prioritize self-reliance in fish and seafood industry. Banerjee counter-claimed that BJP policies inhibit non-vegetarian diets in some states.

(With inputs from agencies.)