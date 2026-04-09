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Mamata Banerjee Strikes Back: Bengal's Fish Tale and Political Allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rebutted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim about Bengal's fish production, accusing him of spreading misinformation. She criticized BJP's food policies and alleged misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders. Banerjee called out BJP's alleged attempts to manipulate election outcomes and influence state politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:59 IST
Mamata Banerjee Strikes Back: Bengal's Fish Tale and Political Allegations
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fiercely defended her state's fish production capabilities on Thursday, countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims of insufficiency. At a rally in North 24 Parganas, she disputed Modi's assertions by detailing local production efforts while critiquing perceived restrictions on non-vegetarian food consumption in BJP-controlled states.

Banerjee accused the Prime Minister of spreading misinformation and accused his party of dictating anti-TMC media narratives. She also attacked the BJP for attempting to incite communal tension and manipulate election processes in West Bengal. Her speech also mentioned the central government's alleged harassment through agencies like the ED and CBI.

The TMC leader questioned Modi's past promises, criticizing the lack of job creation and unfulfilled financial claims. She urged her supporters to remain vigilant against electoral malpractices and accused the BJP of attempting to divide Bengal for political gains. Emphasizing her confidence in winning upcoming elections, Banerjee reiterated her stance on protecting Bengali culture and language.

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