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Rising Tensions: Russia Condemns Israeli Strikes in Lebanon

Russia's foreign ministry condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon, calling for a ceasefire. It warned such actions could undermine ongoing negotiations and increase regional tensions. The strikes, Israel's heaviest since the Hezbollah conflict erupted, resulted in over 250 casualties after a brief pause in hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:04 IST
Rising Tensions: Russia Condemns Israeli Strikes in Lebanon
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Moscow has issued a sharp rebuke to Israel following recent military actions in Lebanon. Russia's foreign ministry condemned the strikes, urging an immediate halt to hostilities.

The ministry emphasized that such aggressive maneuvers threaten to disrupt crucial negotiation efforts currently taking place in the region.

Israel's latest bombardment marks the most intense attack since its conflict with Hezbollah began last month, resulting in significant casualties. The escalation saw over 250 people killed, heightening tensions further as the Iran-backed group resumed its rocket assaults on northern Israel following a temporary ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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