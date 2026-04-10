Geetanjali Salon: A Legacy of Luxury and Innovation in India's Beauty Industry

As Geetanjali Salon marks 37 years, it enters a new era of growth and innovation in India's evolving beauty industry. Helmed by Sumit Israni, the salon has become a prominent network, setting high standards through strategic expansions and international partnerships.

The brand has flourished from a single outlet to a vast beauty ecosystem with over 200 locations nationwide, propelled by its focus on quality and creativity. Geetanjali Salon's diverse offerings are now accessible in cities like Mumbai and Ludhiana, enhancing its appeal across established and emerging markets.

Continuing its tradition of excellence, Geetanjali collaborates with global brands such as the French skincare leader, Guinot, boosting its credentials in the luxury beauty segment. As it integrates fashion and beauty, the salon remains dedicated to raising industry standards and crafting unique client experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)