The Legendary Bite: Jaws Returns in 4K Glory

The 1975 Spielberg classic, 'Jaws', is set to make a splash again as a 4K restored version hits PVR INOX theatres on April 17. Spielberg's thriller, which transformed the summer blockbuster landscape, still captivates audiences with its gripping tale of a shark terrorizing a beach town.

'Jaws' redefined cinema with its top-notch storytelling and tension-filled score. Upon its initial release, it clinched the title of highest-grossing film until overtaken by 'Star Wars'. Now, this restoration revives the film's original immersive qualities, enhancing its visual and auditory depth for contemporary viewers.

Part of PVR INOX's strategy to revive iconic films on the silver screen, the 'Jaws' re-release is also a tribute to filmmakers who revolutionized cinema. 'Auteurs Curation' includes titles like Anurag Kashyap's 'Dev D', with more classics to come. Niharika Bijli emphasizes the initiative's commitment to heightening audience engagement.