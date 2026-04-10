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Illuminating Equality: Bhim Jyoti Utsav Shines Light on Social Justice

Ahead of B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta opened the Bhim Jyoti Utsav-2026 in Delhi. The event seeks to promote social justice awareness through various activities, highlights government welfare schemes, and celebrates Ambedkar's life and ideals with art, exhibitions, and cultural performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:56 IST
Illuminating Equality: Bhim Jyoti Utsav Shines Light on Social Justice
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  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the five-day 'Bhim Jyoti Utsav-2026' ahead of B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, as over 6,000 'Jai Bhim' lamps illuminated Kartavya Path. The event commenced with tributes to Ambedkar and the ceremonial lighting of the 'Bhim Jyoti'.

Attended by Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, senior officials, and citizens, the festival aims to raise awareness about social justice and constitutional rights. Gupta emphasized the significance of the Constitution, Ambedkar's enduring commitment, and urged people to embrace his ideals. The Utsav includes a walkathon, quizzes, workshops, and art exhibitions to engage youth.

The initiative, running from April 10 to 14, features a gallery on 299 personalities, an exhibition on Ambedkar's life, and a 'Constitution Fair' showcasing government schemes. Cultural events include musical and folk performances. The festival underscores the government's commitment to empowering marginalized communities.

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