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Heritage Week Unveiled: Celebrating Delhi's Rich Past

The Delhi Development Authority is set to host a heritage week at Mehrauli Archaeological Park to celebrate the International Day for Monuments and Sites. The event, running from April 13 to 18, includes walks, competitions, and cultural programs aimed at connecting residents, especially youth, with Delhi's rich heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:26 IST
Heritage Week Unveiled: Celebrating Delhi's Rich Past
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to foster cultural appreciation among the youth, the Delhi Development Authority is organizing a heritage week at Mehrauli Archaeological Park. The event, slated for April 13-18, coincides with the International Day for Monuments and Sites.

Officials have announced a series of engaging activities, including walks, student competitions, exhibitions, and cultural programs. These are designed to connect the younger generation with Delhi's storied heritage.

The event is organized in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India, reflecting a commitment to preserving and celebrating the cultural and historical identity of the nation's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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