Heritage Week Unveiled: Celebrating Delhi's Rich Past

In a bid to foster cultural appreciation among the youth, the Delhi Development Authority is organizing a heritage week at Mehrauli Archaeological Park. The event, slated for April 13-18, coincides with the International Day for Monuments and Sites.

Officials have announced a series of engaging activities, including walks, student competitions, exhibitions, and cultural programs. These are designed to connect the younger generation with Delhi's storied heritage.

The event is organized in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India, reflecting a commitment to preserving and celebrating the cultural and historical identity of the nation's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)