Left Menu

Mayabious Group Shines with Economic Times Award for Design & Creativity

Mayabious Group, a Martech Agency, received national recognition from The Economic Times for excellence in design, creativity, and technology. The agency won 1 Gold and 3 Bronze awards, distinguishing itself among leading national agencies. Celebrated for its innovative storytelling, Mayabious integrates technology to create impactful solutions across various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:40 IST
Mayabious Group Shines with Economic Times Award for Design & Creativity
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], April 09: Mayabious Group, a leading Martech Agency, has been honored by The Economic Times for its exceptional work in design and creativity. Among national and multinational agency competitors, Mayabious stood out, clinching 1 Gold and 3 Bronze awards for its pioneering solutions that blend creativity with technology.

The awards, celebrated for recognizing design and communication excellence, received entries from across India, covering six diverse genres. Chaired by Ad Guru Prahlad Kakar, the jury comprised 23 industry professionals. Mayabious emerged as the only agency from East India to win, showcasing its work across various realms like IoT, VR, and digital ecosystems.

Akhil B Paul, Founder & CEO, emphasized that the recognition affirms the agency's two decades of consistent work in merging technology with storytelling. This national acknowledgment further fuels their commitment to advancing design-led, scalable communication solutions that resonate deeply with their diverse clientele, spanning industries like real estate and consumer durables.

TRENDING

1
Church's Unyielding Stance Amid FCRA Controversy: A Battle for Minority Voices

Church's Unyielding Stance Amid FCRA Controversy: A Battle for Minority Voic...

 India
2
PM Modi Targets TMC 'Syndicate' Ahead of State Polls

PM Modi Targets TMC 'Syndicate' Ahead of State Polls

 India
3
Kerala Election Drama: Community Voting Controversy

Kerala Election Drama: Community Voting Controversy

 India
4
Honoring Mahatma Jyotiba Phule: A Legacy of Social Reform at 200th Birth Anniversary

Honoring Mahatma Jyotiba Phule: A Legacy of Social Reform at 200th Birth Ann...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026