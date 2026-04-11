Mayabious Group Shines with Economic Times Award for Design & Creativity
Mayabious Group, a Martech Agency, received national recognition from The Economic Times for excellence in design, creativity, and technology. The agency won 1 Gold and 3 Bronze awards, distinguishing itself among leading national agencies. Celebrated for its innovative storytelling, Mayabious integrates technology to create impactful solutions across various industries.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi [India], April 09: Mayabious Group, a leading Martech Agency, has been honored by The Economic Times for its exceptional work in design and creativity. Among national and multinational agency competitors, Mayabious stood out, clinching 1 Gold and 3 Bronze awards for its pioneering solutions that blend creativity with technology.
The awards, celebrated for recognizing design and communication excellence, received entries from across India, covering six diverse genres. Chaired by Ad Guru Prahlad Kakar, the jury comprised 23 industry professionals. Mayabious emerged as the only agency from East India to win, showcasing its work across various realms like IoT, VR, and digital ecosystems.
Akhil B Paul, Founder & CEO, emphasized that the recognition affirms the agency's two decades of consistent work in merging technology with storytelling. This national acknowledgment further fuels their commitment to advancing design-led, scalable communication solutions that resonate deeply with their diverse clientele, spanning industries like real estate and consumer durables.
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