Mystic Voices Tradition: The Warsi Brothers' Qawwali Tour in the UK

The esteemed qawwals, the Warsi Brothers, are embarking on their debut UK tour, showcasing their rich mastery of traditional Sufi qawwali across ten cities. The tour kicks off at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, with a program aimed at educating audiences on the intricacies of this musical art form.

Organised by South Asian arts groups SAMA and Indus Music, the tour underscores India's profound influence as a hub of classical and devotional arts. According to Jay Visvadeva, artistic director of SAMA, the Warsi Brothers' performances not only highlight their exceptional vocal abilities but also their role in preserving an art steeped in Sufism.

Honored at the 2025 Aga Khan Music Awards, the Warsi Brothers have been commended for their efforts in perpetuating the qawwali tradition. As they bridge the historical with the contemporary, the duo helps keep qawwali relevant for future generations, despite the pressures of modernisation. The UK tour concludes on May 10, emphasizing qawwali's close links to the Hindustani classical tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)