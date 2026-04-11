Left Menu

Strengthening Trade Ties Amidst West Asia Crisis

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discussed supply chain disruptions with Saudi Arabia's Trade Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qassabi, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral trade amidst the West Asia crisis. Talks focused on the India-GCC FTA and the challenges faced by sectors such as petroleum, engineering, and pharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:02 IST
Strengthening Trade Ties Amidst West Asia Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Saturday, engaged in vital discussions with Saudi Arabia's Trade Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qassabi to address the current disruptions in supply chains due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The ministers explored strategies to bolster bilateral trade, with a focus on the pending India-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Amidst the conflict, which has significantly affected trade routes in the region, both ministers highlighted the urgency of coordinated efforts to ensure a quick recovery and seamless trade flows to enhance economic ties.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Accelerates Electric Shift: No More Petrol Vehicles in Aggregator Fleets

Delhi Accelerates Electric Shift: No More Petrol Vehicles in Aggregator Flee...

 India
2
Ankita Raina's Valiant Effort Falls Short in Billie Jean King Cup

Ankita Raina's Valiant Effort Falls Short in Billie Jean King Cup

 India
3
Haryana Hikes Minimum Wages Amidst Factory Protests Over Rising Costs

Haryana Hikes Minimum Wages Amidst Factory Protests Over Rising Costs

 Global
4
Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Sets SRH Ablaze in IPL Clash Against PBKS

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Sets SRH Ablaze in IPL Clash Against PBKS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026