Strengthening Trade Ties Amidst West Asia Crisis
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discussed supply chain disruptions with Saudi Arabia's Trade Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qassabi, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral trade amidst the West Asia crisis. Talks focused on the India-GCC FTA and the challenges faced by sectors such as petroleum, engineering, and pharma.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Saturday, engaged in vital discussions with Saudi Arabia's Trade Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qassabi to address the current disruptions in supply chains due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.
The ministers explored strategies to bolster bilateral trade, with a focus on the pending India-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.
Amidst the conflict, which has significantly affected trade routes in the region, both ministers highlighted the urgency of coordinated efforts to ensure a quick recovery and seamless trade flows to enhance economic ties.
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