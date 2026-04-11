Strengthening Trade Ties Amidst West Asia Crisis

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Saturday, engaged in vital discussions with Saudi Arabia's Trade Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qassabi to address the current disruptions in supply chains due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The ministers explored strategies to bolster bilateral trade, with a focus on the pending India-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Amidst the conflict, which has significantly affected trade routes in the region, both ministers highlighted the urgency of coordinated efforts to ensure a quick recovery and seamless trade flows to enhance economic ties.