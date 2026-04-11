Countdown to Tripura Tribal Council Elections

The Tripura Tribal Council elections are set to proceed smoothly as final preparations wrap up. Polling personnel are being sent to over 1,257 booths across the state's eight districts in anticipation of the April 12 vote. An estimated 9,62,547 eligible voters will determine the outcome for 173 candidates representing several major parties, including the BJP, Tripura Motha Party, CPI(M), and Congress.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Anurag Sen, secretary of the State Election Commission, confirmed that all necessary measures are in place. 'All preparations for holding the tribal council elections have been completed, and the polling personnel have started reaching respective stations,' he stated.

To ensure a peaceful election process, authorities have deployed an additional 24 companies of central forces, along with comprehensive security measures. Area domination and flag marches in sensitive tribal regions are being conducted to mitigate any risks of disturbances during voting. Police have vowed to maintain peace throughout the election period, emphasizing the importance of security in the region.