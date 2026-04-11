Left Menu

Countdown to Tripura Tribal Council Elections

Preparations for the Tripura Tribal Council elections are underway, with polling personnel dispatched across eight districts. 9,62,547 voters will decide the fate of 173 candidates from major political parties. Security has been tightened with additional forces deployed to ensure a peaceful voting process on April 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:02 IST
Countdown to Tripura Tribal Council Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Tribal Council elections are set to proceed smoothly as final preparations wrap up. Polling personnel are being sent to over 1,257 booths across the state's eight districts in anticipation of the April 12 vote. An estimated 9,62,547 eligible voters will determine the outcome for 173 candidates representing several major parties, including the BJP, Tripura Motha Party, CPI(M), and Congress.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Anurag Sen, secretary of the State Election Commission, confirmed that all necessary measures are in place. 'All preparations for holding the tribal council elections have been completed, and the polling personnel have started reaching respective stations,' he stated.

To ensure a peaceful election process, authorities have deployed an additional 24 companies of central forces, along with comprehensive security measures. Area domination and flag marches in sensitive tribal regions are being conducted to mitigate any risks of disturbances during voting. Police have vowed to maintain peace throughout the election period, emphasizing the importance of security in the region.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Jharkhand's Treasury Scandal: A Call for Justice

Unveiling Jharkhand's Treasury Scandal: A Call for Justice

 India
2
Historic Push for Women's Reservation Power: BJP's Bold Move to Amend Bill

Historic Push for Women's Reservation Power: BJP's Bold Move to Amend Bill

 India
3
Banerjee Calls Out Alleged BJP 'Agencies' Amid Power Struggle in West Bengal

Banerjee Calls Out Alleged BJP 'Agencies' Amid Power Struggle in West Bengal

 India
4
Murder Mystery Unveiled Near Delhi Shrine

Murder Mystery Unveiled Near Delhi Shrine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026