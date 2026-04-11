Farmers Protest in Haryana Over Wheat Procurement Hurdles

Farmers in Haryana, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait), launched road blockades on Saturday to protest against wheat procurement difficulties and glitches in the online portal system. The demonstrators, raising slogans, pointed to technical issues and bank account discrepancies that delayed their produce sales and payments.

Singara Singh, a union leader, asserted that the protest was organized following an announcement by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at a recent mahapanchayat in Naraingarh. He noted that complex land ownership regulations have exacerbated farmers' woes, and accused the government of ignoring their demands for years.

As protests spread across various locations, government authorities directed police to manage traffic flow and maintain order. Specific instructions were given to monitor sensitive areas like mandi gates and highways, ensuring the unhampered movement of tractor-trolleys and continuation of the procurement process.

(With inputs from agencies.)