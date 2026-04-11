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Offset Triumphs Over Adversity: Rapper Recovering After Shooting

Offset, a member of the hip-hop group Migos, was released from the hospital after being shot earlier this week. The shooting occurred outside a Florida casino. Offset, focusing on his recovery, expressed gratitude to medical staff and fans, emphasizing a renewed perspective on life and future pursuits in music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:37 IST
Offset Triumphs Over Adversity: Rapper Recovering After Shooting
Rapper

Rapper Offset has been discharged from the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound during an altercation earlier this week outside a Florida casino. Known as part of the influential trio Migos, Offset was hospitalized following a fight at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida.

Authorities confirmed that Offset's injuries were not life-threatening, and a spokesperson for the rapper announced his stable condition. On social media, Offset expressed gratitude toward the hospital staff for their care and thanked fans for their support.

Police detained two individuals in relation to the incident, including rapper Lil Tjay, who faces charges of disorderly conduct. Offset, reflecting on the experience, emphasized a focus on family, recovery, and returning to music.

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