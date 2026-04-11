Mystery Balloon Sparks Concerns in Village
A balloon with 'Pakistan International Airlines' inscribed on it was found in a village field in Himachal Pradesh. Local residents reported the object to police, who took it into custody. Such occurrences have happened before in Himachal Pradesh, raising questions about their origin.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A mysterious balloon resembling an airplane and inscribed with 'Pakistan International Airlines' caught the attention of villagers in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday morning.
Locals, including Rajkumar from the Jhanduta subdivision, noticed the balloon while working in the fields and quickly reported it to Talai police station.
Another resident, Rajesh Gautam, urged for thorough investigation, noting that similar balloons have appeared before in nearby districts, including Una and Bilaspur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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