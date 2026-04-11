Mystery Balloon Sparks Concerns in Village

A mysterious balloon resembling an airplane and inscribed with 'Pakistan International Airlines' caught the attention of villagers in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Locals, including Rajkumar from the Jhanduta subdivision, noticed the balloon while working in the fields and quickly reported it to Talai police station.

Another resident, Rajesh Gautam, urged for thorough investigation, noting that similar balloons have appeared before in nearby districts, including Una and Bilaspur.

(With inputs from agencies.)