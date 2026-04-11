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Murder Mystery Unveiled Near Delhi Shrine

A 21-year-old man, Mohammad Shamim, was found dead near a shrine in Delhi's Welcome area. Police arrested two individuals, Wasim and Tilak Raj, and apprehended a juvenile. The accused confessed to attacking Shamim over a grudge. Investigations continue as police search for the murder weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:44 IST
Murder Mystery Unveiled Near Delhi Shrine
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A 21-year-old man was discovered dead near a shrine in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, prompting police action that led to the arrest of two individuals and the apprehension of a juvenile, officials announced on Saturday.

The body, identified as Mohammad Shamim, was located near a mazar in Jheel Park at approximately 6:45 pm on April 10, triggering a swift police response. Authorities transferred the body to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem following a forensic assessment of the crime scene. A murder case has been registered, and investigations are active.

During the probe, police unraveled the sequence of events, culminating in the arrest of Wasim alias Miya and Tilak Raj alias Raj, both in their twenties and Welcome area residents, confessing involvement. They, alongside a 17-year-old juvenile, admitted to attacking Shamim over longstanding grievances, asserting bullying accusations. Police are now focused on retrieving the weapon used in the crime as investigations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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