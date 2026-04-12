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Asha Bhosle: The Timeless Voice that Captivated Generations

Asha Bhosle, a legendary Hindi playback singer known for her versatile voice, passed away at 92. Despite living in the shadow of her sister Lata Mangeshkar, Asha carved her own niche in music. Her prolific career spanned over eight decades, recording 12,000 songs and earning numerous accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:29 IST
Asha Bhosle: The Timeless Voice that Captivated Generations
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Asha Bhosle, the illustrious playback singer from Bollywood, passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Known for her genre-defying voice and her ability to traverse vast musical landscapes, Asha was an iconic figure in Hindi cinema.

Asha Bhosle's career began at the tender age of 10, and she went on to record an impressive 12,000 songs over eight decades. She was honored with many prestigious awards, showcasing her contributions to the music world. Her partnership with music directors like O P Nayyar and R D Burman led to unforgettable classics.

The singer's demise was confirmed by her granddaughter, following her admission to Breach Candy Hospital due to a chest infection. Asha's final rites were scheduled at Shivaji Park, marking the end of an era in Indian music history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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