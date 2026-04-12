Asha Bhosle: The Timeless Voice that Defined an Era

Asha Bhosle, the iconic voice of Indian music, has passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Known for defining numerous eras of Bollywood music, her legacy continues through her timeless songs.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant conveyed his condolences, acknowledging the profound impact of her music on countless lives and emphasizing that she will be remembered for her unmatched contribution to Indian cinema's soundscape.

Among Bhosle's most cherished works are hits like 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' and 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja', as her voice became synonymous with leading Bollywood actresses spanning multiple decades.