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Asha Bhosle: The Timeless Voice that Defined an Era

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy that defined eras of Bollywood music. Her voice, celebrated in numerous timeless songs, touched countless lives. Goa CM Pramod Sawant expressed condolences, highlighting her contribution to Indian music and offering prayers for her family and admirers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:25 IST
Asha Bhosle: The Timeless Voice that Defined an Era
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Asha Bhosle, the iconic voice of Indian music, has passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Known for defining numerous eras of Bollywood music, her legacy continues through her timeless songs.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant conveyed his condolences, acknowledging the profound impact of her music on countless lives and emphasizing that she will be remembered for her unmatched contribution to Indian cinema's soundscape.

Among Bhosle's most cherished works are hits like 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' and 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja', as her voice became synonymous with leading Bollywood actresses spanning multiple decades.

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