Asha Bhosle: Voice of an Era

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92, is being fondly remembered by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who worked with her on blockbusters like 'Rangeela' and 'Company'. Varma heralded Bhosle's ability to blend classical and contemporary music, calling her voice the 'heartbeat of an entire era.'

Bhosle's iconic contributions to cinema, such as 'Rangeela Re' and 'Khallas', were highlighted by Varma, who described her voice as spanning generations and capturing human emotions like no other. Her distinct ability to bridge classical and modern music made her a timeless figure in India's musical landscape.

Varma shared anecdotes of working with Bhosle, noting her queen-like poise and childlike curiosity in the studio. As we mark the 24th anniversary of 'Company', Bhosle's work remains a defining symbol of Bollywood's musical evolution, her voice continuing to captivate audiences across the nation.