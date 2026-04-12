Left Menu

Asha Bhosle: Voice of an Era

Celebrated filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma pays tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed at 92. Known for her unique voice, Bhosle's work in films like 'Rangeela' and 'Company' is remembered for its blend of classical and contemporary. Her voice is described as bridging generations with emotion and energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:33 IST
Asha Bhosle: Voice of an Era
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92, is being fondly remembered by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who worked with her on blockbusters like 'Rangeela' and 'Company'. Varma heralded Bhosle's ability to blend classical and contemporary music, calling her voice the 'heartbeat of an entire era.'

Bhosle's iconic contributions to cinema, such as 'Rangeela Re' and 'Khallas', were highlighted by Varma, who described her voice as spanning generations and capturing human emotions like no other. Her distinct ability to bridge classical and modern music made her a timeless figure in India's musical landscape.

Varma shared anecdotes of working with Bhosle, noting her queen-like poise and childlike curiosity in the studio. As we mark the 24th anniversary of 'Company', Bhosle's work remains a defining symbol of Bollywood's musical evolution, her voice continuing to captivate audiences across the nation.

TRENDING

1
Echoes of Defiance: Iran's Standoff with the US Over Nuclear Negotiations

Echoes of Defiance: Iran's Standoff with the US Over Nuclear Negotiations

 Iran
2
Nari Shakti Vandan: Paving the Path for 33% Women's Reservation

Nari Shakti Vandan: Paving the Path for 33% Women's Reservation

 India
3
Midnight Rescue: Stopping Child Trafficking En Route to Maharashtra

Midnight Rescue: Stopping Child Trafficking En Route to Maharashtra

 India
4
IIM Jammu Joins Forces with CAHO to Revolutionize Healthcare Management

IIM Jammu Joins Forces with CAHO to Revolutionize Healthcare Management

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026