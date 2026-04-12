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Farewell to a Musical Icon: Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance

Asha Bhosle, the legendary Indian playback singer, made her final public appearance at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding in Mumbai before passing away at 92 due to multi-organ failure. Renowned for her vast contribution to Hindi cinema, Bhosle's career spanned decades with over 12,000 songs recorded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:38 IST
Farewell to a Musical Icon: Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle made what would be her final public appearance at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, in Mumbai last month. She was seen smiling and giving her blessings to the new couple at the ceremony on March 5, held at The St. Regis Mumbai.

Bhosle, adorned in a white saree with golden borders, complemented her look with subtle accessories and a flower clip. Her graceful presence was captured in photographs at the venue's entrance, with videos circulating online showcasing her timeless charm.

The music icon passed away on Sunday at 92 due to multi-organ failure following a brief hospitalization at Breach Candy Hospital. Her career, marked by over 12,000 song recordings in Hindi cinema, remains unparalleled. Hits like ''Chura Liya Hai Tumne'' and ''Dum Maro Dum'' are among her many lasting contributions to global music history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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