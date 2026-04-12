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Harmony Beyond Rivalry: The Unmatched Bond of Lata and Asha

In 'Lata Mangeshkar...In Her Own Voice,' the renowned singer quashes rumors of rivalry with her sister Asha Bhosle. Lata praises Asha's versatile singing while recounting familial ties, musical influences, and Asha’s challenging first marriage. The book underscores their enduring bond despite public perception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:15 IST
Harmony Beyond Rivalry: The Unmatched Bond of Lata and Asha
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

In her candid memoir 'Lata Mangeshkar...In Her Own Voice', the iconic singer addressed longstanding speculations regarding a rivalry with her sister, Asha Bhosle. Lata emphatically dismissed such notions, emphasizing the deep familial bond and respect they shared despite the public's persistent narrative to the contrary. Reflecting on Asha's musical forte, Lata praised her sister's unmatched versatility, saying that Asha's ability to perform varied genres set her apart in the music industry.

Lata further delved into the musical influences that shaped Asha's signature vocal style, highlighting the imprint of composer S D Burman. She recounted how Burman's style, which emphasized particular words, complemented Asha's voice flawlessly. Lata also acknowledged their distinct partnerships with composers, noting how R D Burman's tunes were crafted uniquely for Asha, while her own collaborations featured a different, tailored approach.

The book didn't shy away from personal stories, detailing Asha's tumultuous first marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle, who controlled her career and personal life. Despite adversity, Asha returned to her family, a testament to their unyielding support and connection. Through these personal insights, the book celebrates the enduring harmony and bond that transcended any manufactured rivalry, showing a side of the sisters rarely witnessed by the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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