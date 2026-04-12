Asha Bhosle: The Soul of Bollywood's Golden Era
Celebrated filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reflects on legendary singer Asha Bhosle's unique ability to blend classical music with modern beats. Bhosle, who passed away recently at 92, was known for her timeless voice that defined films like 'Rangeela' and 'Company'. Her songs remain integral to Bollywood's heart and soul.
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In an emotional tribute, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma lauded the late Asha Bhosle for her unmatched ability to combine classical and contemporary musical styles. The iconic singer passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure.
Bhosle's extraordinary talent left an indelible mark on Bollywood, with unforgettable tracks in Varma's films such as 'Rangeela' and 'Company'. Varma credited her voice with providing a soul to A.R. Rahman's compositions and creating magic that transcended generations.
Remembering her, Varma described Bhosle's approach to work as a blend of regal poise and youthful curiosity, noting her experimental spirit alongside new-age composers like Rahman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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