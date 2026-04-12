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Farewell to a Melody: Asha Bhosle's Last Journey

The legendary singer Asha Bhosle's last rites will be held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, with state honors. Asha passed away at 92, admitted briefly at Breach Candy Hospital. Maharashtra's Chief Minister and officials honored her, with the state funeral set for Monday at 4 pm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:47 IST
Farewell to a Melody: Asha Bhosle's Last Journey
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

The last rites of the iconic singer Asha Bhosle will take place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with state honors on Monday afternoon.

Asha Bhosle, renowned for her genre-defying voice in Hindi playback singing, passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to a chest infection and exhaustion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with other officials, paid their respects to the celebrated artist. Ashatai, as she was fondly known, was a recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan. Her state funeral is scheduled for 4 pm on April 13.

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