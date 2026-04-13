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Asha Bhosle: A Timeless Voice That Echoes Through Generations

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92. Known for over 12,000 songs in 20 languages, her passing marks the end of an era. Despite her death, Bachchan believes her soulful voice and musical legacy will remain immortal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:46 IST
Asha Bhosle: A Timeless Voice That Echoes Through Generations
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan expressed profound sadness at the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, describing her death as the end of a musical era. Bhosle, who died at 92 from multi-organ failure, was hospitalized in Mumbai following a chest infection.

Bachchan took to his personal blog, mourning the incredible loss and praising Bhosle's unmatched versatility and prodigious talent. He acknowledged her role in immortalizing classic songs such as "Yeh Mera Dil" and "Dum Maro Dum."

A musical giant, Bhosle's career included more than 12,000 songs over eight decades, earning her prestigious honors like the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Bachchan, along with many fans, believes her voice will continue to inspire generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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