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Pope Leo XIV Stands Firm Amid Trump Criticism

Amid increased tensions in the US-Israel war in Iran, Pope Leo XIV addressed President Donald Trump’s critiques, asserting that the Vatican's appeals for peace are deeply rooted in gospel teachings. He emphasized the church's mission for peace and dismissed allegations of taking a political stance against Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aboardthepapalplane | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:48 IST
Pope Leo XIV Stands Firm Amid Trump Criticism
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV issued a strong response to President Donald Trump's recent criticism regarding the Vatican's stance on the US-Israel conflict with Iran. The Pope affirmed that the church's calls for peace and reconciliation are grounded in the teachings of the Gospel.

Speaking aboard the papal plane, Pope Leo expressed no fear of the Trump administration's reactions, stating that equating the Vatican's peace initiatives with Trump's actions demonstrated a misunderstanding of Gospel values.

As the first US-born pope, Leo reiterated his dedication to the church's global mission of peace, clarifying that his appeal was a general one, not a targeted attack on the president or any other leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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