Left Menu

The Devil Wears Prada 2: A Fashionable Sequel Set to Enthrall Audiences

Lucy Liu discusses her role in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' a highly anticipated sequel directed by David Frankel. The film, releasing on May 1, features the return of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. Liu hints at character growth and changing dynamics, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:08 IST
The Devil Wears Prada 2: A Fashionable Sequel Set to Enthrall Audiences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Lucy Liu expressed excitement about her role alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the forthcoming 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', directed by David Frankel. Describing the film as a 'reverie,' Liu is confident it will capture the audience with its entertaining storyline.

Set to release on May 1, the sequel brings back the iconic characters from the 2006 original, with Streep and Hathaway reprising their renowned roles. Liu teased that she plays a 'mysterious role,' adding intrigue to the movie's evolution.

The storyline unfolds as Streep's Miranda Priestly navigates the challenges of a changing media landscape, clashing with her former assistant, now a powerful executive. Liu assures that fans will be thrilled by the development and transformation of beloved characters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Tensions: Gaza's Fragile Truce in Turmoil

Ceasefire Tensions: Gaza's Fragile Truce in Turmoil

 Global
2
Cameroon's Separatists Declare Safe Passage During Papal Visit

Cameroon's Separatists Declare Safe Passage During Papal Visit

 Global
3
Supreme Court Declines Premature Voter List Appeal

Supreme Court Declines Premature Voter List Appeal

 India
4
Supreme Court Considers Biometric Voting to Thwart Electoral Fraud

Supreme Court Considers Biometric Voting to Thwart Electoral Fraud

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026