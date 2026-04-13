The Devil Wears Prada 2: A Fashionable Sequel Set to Enthrall Audiences

Lucy Liu expressed excitement about her role alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the forthcoming 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', directed by David Frankel. Describing the film as a 'reverie,' Liu is confident it will capture the audience with its entertaining storyline.

Set to release on May 1, the sequel brings back the iconic characters from the 2006 original, with Streep and Hathaway reprising their renowned roles. Liu teased that she plays a 'mysterious role,' adding intrigue to the movie's evolution.

The storyline unfolds as Streep's Miranda Priestly navigates the challenges of a changing media landscape, clashing with her former assistant, now a powerful executive. Liu assures that fans will be thrilled by the development and transformation of beloved characters.

(With inputs from agencies.)