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Sunny Deol Celebrates 'Jaat' Anniversary, Teases Sequel

Bollywood star Sunny Deol marks the first anniversary of his film 'Jaat', sharing nostalgia and excitement for the sequel. He and co-star Randeep Hooda delivered intense action in a story of justice and corruption. Deol promises fans updates on the second installment while highlighting his future projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:24 IST
Sunny Deol Celebrates 'Jaat' Anniversary, Teases Sequel
Sunny Deol
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Sunny Deol recently celebrated the first anniversary of his film 'Jaat'. The actor took to Instagram to reminisce about the film's success, excitement, and action while hinting at a sequel.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, 'Jaat' was released on April 10, 2025, featuring Randeep Hooda alongside Deol in a gripping tale of justice and corruption set in a lawless Andhra village.

Deol praised the director and co-stars, promising new updates on 'Jaat 2'. He is also engaged in upcoming projects like 'Lahore 1947' and 'Ramayana'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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