Sunny Deol Celebrates 'Jaat' Anniversary, Teases Sequel

Bollywood star Sunny Deol recently celebrated the first anniversary of his film 'Jaat'. The actor took to Instagram to reminisce about the film's success, excitement, and action while hinting at a sequel.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, 'Jaat' was released on April 10, 2025, featuring Randeep Hooda alongside Deol in a gripping tale of justice and corruption set in a lawless Andhra village.

Deol praised the director and co-stars, promising new updates on 'Jaat 2'. He is also engaged in upcoming projects like 'Lahore 1947' and 'Ramayana'.

(With inputs from agencies.)