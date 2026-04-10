Sunny Deol Celebrates 'Jaat' Anniversary, Teases Sequel
Bollywood star Sunny Deol marks the first anniversary of his film 'Jaat', sharing nostalgia and excitement for the sequel. He and co-star Randeep Hooda delivered intense action in a story of justice and corruption. Deol promises fans updates on the second installment while highlighting his future projects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:24 IST
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Bollywood star Sunny Deol recently celebrated the first anniversary of his film 'Jaat'. The actor took to Instagram to reminisce about the film's success, excitement, and action while hinting at a sequel.
Directed by Gopichand Malineni, 'Jaat' was released on April 10, 2025, featuring Randeep Hooda alongside Deol in a gripping tale of justice and corruption set in a lawless Andhra village.
Deol praised the director and co-stars, promising new updates on 'Jaat 2'. He is also engaged in upcoming projects like 'Lahore 1947' and 'Ramayana'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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