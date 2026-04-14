Honoring Ambedkar: BJP's Tribute and Political Reflections

On Dr B R Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, BJP national president Nitin Nabin lauded his contributions and ideals that continue to guide India's growth. During a tribute at the BJP headquarters, Nabin recognized Ambedkar's role in championing social justice, education, and inclusion.

Nabin criticized the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family for purportedly neglecting Ambedkar's legacy. He argued that despite decades of independence, proper acknowledgment for Ambedkar began only under BJP-supported governments, citing instances like the Bharat Ratna award.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's efforts, Nabin applauded initiatives aimed at honoring Ambedkar's legacy, such as the Panch Teerth development and the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. He emphasized ongoing efforts to fulfill Ambedkar's vision, particularly in strengthening women's empowerment and ensuring representation for all societal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)