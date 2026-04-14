Harvey Weinstein's Legal Saga Continues: A High-Stakes Retrial in NYC

Harvey Weinstein, once a towering figure in Hollywood, is set to face yet another legal battle as his retrial on a rape charge commences in New York City. Jury selection is anticipated to start soon for this high-profile case, where jurors will consider allegations by hairstylist Jessica Mann, who claims Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel in 2013.

In a departure from previous trials, jurors in this case will consider a singular charge and accuser, unlike the multiple allegations presented before. This retrial is spearheaded by new defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, following Arthur Aidala's withdrawal to concentrate on appeals. Weinstein, who maintains his innocence, has acknowledged past mistakes but denies any assaults.

Weinstein's initial New York convictions were overturned, leading to this retrial. Previously convicted on certain charges but acquitted on others, the outcome remains uncertain. Weinstein, 73, currently incarcerated, contends with numerous health challenges and fears dying in custody. This retrial serves as another chapter in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Weinstein and the #MeToo movement he inadvertently helped catalyze.

(With inputs from agencies.)