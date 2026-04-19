Tragic Blast Rocks Firecracker Unit
A devastating explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti, causing fears of over 10 fatalities, with multiple others injured. The blast took place during routine operations, resulting in parts of the building collapsing under the blast's force. Emergency services are on the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A catastrophic explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti has resulted in fears of more than 10 deaths, with several workers also sustaining serious injuries, according to police reports.
The incident unfolded during standard operational procedures, with approximately 30 workers present when the explosion occurred.
The intensity of the blast led to the collapse of sections of the building, further complicating rescue operations as emergency services rushed to the scene to assist those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- explosion
- firecracker
- manufacturing
- unit
- Kattanarpatti
- workers
- injured
- building
- collapsed
- emergency
ALSO READ
Seven dead, several injured as passenger bus rolls down into gorge in J-K's Udhampur district: Officials.
Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion in Nagpur: One Dead, Seven Injured
Road Mishap in Rajouri: 18 Injured as Tempo Overturns
Kerala Stands with Migrant Workers: Urgent Call for Human Rights and Labor Justice
Tragic Bus Accident in Rajasthan: Two Women Killed, Dozens Injured