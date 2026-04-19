Tragic Blast Rocks Firecracker Unit

A catastrophic explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti has resulted in fears of more than 10 deaths, with several workers also sustaining serious injuries, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded during standard operational procedures, with approximately 30 workers present when the explosion occurred.

The intensity of the blast led to the collapse of sections of the building, further complicating rescue operations as emergency services rushed to the scene to assist those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)