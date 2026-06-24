Apple Expands Its Entertainment Horizon: Movies and Series Coming to Screens Big and Small

Apple is enhancing its entertainment offerings with more TV shows and movies for its streaming service and theaters. Senior executive Eddy Cue emphasized the continued commitment under new CEO John Ternus. Apple plans sequels, including a follow-up to the successful 'F1,' leveraging both streaming and theatrical platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Apple Aims To Release Better And More Tv Shows And Movies On Its Streaming Service And In Movie Theaters | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:31 IST
Apple Expands Its Entertainment Horizon: Movies and Series Coming to Screens Big and Small
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Apple Inc. is increasing its portfolio of entertainment content, aiming to release more TV shows and movies on its streaming service and in theaters. The announcement was made by Eddy Cue, Apple's senior executive, as he was honored in France for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Since launching in 2019, the Apple TV+ streaming app has become home to award-winning content, including the Oscar-winning film 'CODA' and the popular series 'Ted Lasso.' Cue, named the 2026 Entertainment Person of the Year at the Cannes Lions International Festival, stated that Apple's incoming CEO, John Ternus, is a strong advocate for Apple's creative ventures.

With writers already working on a sequel to the box-office hit 'F1,' starring Brad Pitt, Apple aims to further integrate its projects across both streaming and theatrical venues. The company sees the dual-platform approach as beneficial, enhancing audience reach without compromising theatrical success.

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