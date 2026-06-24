Apple Expands Its Entertainment Horizon: Movies and Series Coming to Screens Big and Small

Apple Aims To Release Better And More Tv Shows And Movies On Its Streaming Service And In Movie Theaters

Apple Inc. is increasing its portfolio of entertainment content, aiming to release more TV shows and movies on its streaming service and in theaters. The announcement was made by Eddy Cue, Apple's senior executive, as he was honored in France for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Since launching in 2019, the Apple TV+ streaming app has become home to award-winning content, including the Oscar-winning film 'CODA' and the popular series 'Ted Lasso.' Cue, named the 2026 Entertainment Person of the Year at the Cannes Lions International Festival, stated that Apple's incoming CEO, John Ternus, is a strong advocate for Apple's creative ventures.

With writers already working on a sequel to the box-office hit 'F1,' starring Brad Pitt, Apple aims to further integrate its projects across both streaming and theatrical venues. The company sees the dual-platform approach as beneficial, enhancing audience reach without compromising theatrical success.