Grand Theft Auto VI: Biggest Videogame Launch Set for November

Taketwo Interactive Software Has Priced Its Highly Anticipated Grand Theft Auto Vi At And Will Launch The Game On November

Take-Two Interactive Software has announced the highly anticipated launch of 'Grand Theft Auto VI' for November 19, pricing the base game at $79.99. This announcement was made on Wednesday.

Projected to be the largest videogame release in history, 'GTA VI' is expected to rake in billions of dollars within its first few days on the market. This forecast is attributed to the enduring popularity and proven success of its developer, Rockstar Games. Take-Two had previously indicated that pre-orders would commence on June 25, after experiencing multiple delays.

The company has also revealed 'The Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition,' which will be available for $99.99. This edition includes exclusive vehicles, weapons, and apparel that are integrated into the narrative of Jason and Lucia, the game's main characters.