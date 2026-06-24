GTA VI Sets New Pricing Milestone for November Release

Take-Two Interactive announces 'Grand Theft Auto VI' pricing at $79.99 with a November 19 release. Despite its price, experts predict high sales driven by fan enthusiasm and Rockstar Games' reputation. The Ultimate Edition at $99.99 includes exclusive content, with pre-orders kicking off on June 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taketwo Interactive Software On Wednesday Priced Grand Theft Auto Vi At And Stuck To Its Previously Announced November Release Date | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:00 IST
GTA VI Sets New Pricing Milestone for November Release
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Take-Two Interactive Software has officially set the price for 'Grand Theft Auto VI' at $79.99, sticking to the earlier announced release date of November 19. This pricing makes 'GTA VI' one of the most expensive base versions in the gaming industry today, surpassing the usual $69.99 cost of top-tier games.

The 'Ultimate Edition' of the game is set at $99.99, offering additional exclusive vehicles, weapons, and apparel related to protagonists Jason and Lucia. This announcement has positively influenced Take-Two's market performance, with a more than 3% rise in premarket trading.

Expert Joost van Dreunen of NYU's Stern School of Business highlighted that the anticipation surrounding the game minimizes impact from the price increase. Analysts predict significant sales given the franchise's massive following and Rockstar Games' track record. 'GTA VI' also plays a critical role in driving console and PC sales.

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